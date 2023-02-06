Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants for perfect date night

It is one of the most commercially important holidays of the year. On Valentine’s Day, people celebrate their loved ones by exchanging Valentine’s Day cards and chocolates, gifts, flowers, especially red roses. The evening is also popular for date nights.

The origins of St. Valentine’s Day can be found in ancient Christianity. It’s commonly accepted that the holiday is named after a Saint Valentine. Which one is a question of debate. It is thought that at least two Valentines: Saint Valentine of Rome and Saint Valentine of Terni, were executed on February 14 by Roman Emperor Claudius II. Both Valentines lost their heads for converting Romans to Christianity and performing miracles.

Here’s an exhaustive list of romantic beach restaurants in Mumbai to plan romantic dining with someone special:

The Marina Upper Deck, Colaba:

The perfect escapade offered by this sea-facing restaurant in the Colaba region boasts of everything to make it eye candy of all the lovey-dovey. The warm-lit environs with incomparable rooftop views offering Mumbai’s skyline from Marina Upper Deck make an ideal set up for all the romantic couples. The ambiance, food, and friendly staff add to the wonderful experience at one of the romantic beach restaurants in Mumbai which is fondly called South of France by many.

Bayview Cafe, Colaba:

Located on the terrace of a hotel facing the sea, in the line of Taj Mahal Hotel at Gateway of India, Bayview Cafe is the perfect place to grab a pocket-friendly chilled evening beer while munching on yummy snacks. Anyone who needs a mildly secluded place to relax and take in the wind and sea, would be happy to chill at Bayview.

Asilo, Lower Parel:

Perched on the 38th floor of the Palladium Hotel, rooftop bar and restaurant Asilo (the word is Spanish for Haven and is pronounced A-sea-lo) enjoys an exclusive location in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, sharing space with the brand rich Palladium mall.

Farmhouse Sea N Sand, Vasai:

For every romantic couple seeking a private hideout to plan a quiet romantic dining, Farmhouse Sea n Sand is the place to be. The exotic surroundings with boats swarming the coastline are beautiful.

Dome Intercontinental, Churchgate:

Friendly staff, prompt service, classy decor, orange-ish skyline, setting sun and amazing look and feel! These are the defining traits of this one of the popular restaurants for couples in Mumbai.