Farmer cheated of Rs 2 crore with false promise of government jobs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Claiming ties with the revenue minister, four accused including a jeweller cheated farmer Suryabhan Palhal (67) of Rs 2.05 crore. They promised government jobs for his three children, remeasurement of his land on Samruddhi Highway, and used a minister’s city visit to extract Rs 70 lakh. After an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing, a case was registered against the four at Daulatabad police station on Thursday.

The accused are Anil Sakla (Manjitnagar, Jalna Road), Shaikh Mohammad Khaled (Barudgarnala, Sultanpura), Jilani Musa Dhongade (Shivajinagar, senior electricity clerk), and Adamkhan Sukede (Ajintha). Jilani is a senior clerk in the electricity inspector department. Palhal met Sakla in 2006; their friendship later became family ties. In 2017, Palhal received Rs 2.24 crore for land sold on Samruddhi Highway. Sakla lured him with promises of higher returns, first taking Rs 10 lakh. In 2019, a remeasurement revealed 13 extra gunthas; Sakla claimed he could recover the money through ministerial contacts and took Rs 2 lakh at his Mahima Jewellers shop but never delivered, citing COVID.

----------------

Dream of jobs for all three children

In 2021, Sakla gained Palhal’s trust again, promising T.C. jobs for one child in the Health Department, another in the ministry, and the third in the Railway Department, demanding Rs 1 crore. The accused arranged a meeting at Mohammad Khaled’s house with Nizam, who claimed to be a ministry officer.

-------

“Just take the exam, we’ll set the paper”

The accused collected the children’s academic documents; Nizam kept Rs 3 lakh as commission. They instructed the children to fill Health Department forms and collected hall ticket copies. Sakla took Rs 50 lakh for setting exam papers, with the remaining Rs 50 lakh paid on 26 October 2021. Nizam took the children to Mumbai, stationed them outside the ministry, staged pretense of orders being released, provided a T.C. uniform for one child, and covered travel expenses.

-------

Rs 75 lakh extorted for ministerial parties

The accused continued evading Palhal. In 2022, citing a government change, they took Rs 15 lakh for agricultural work. For hosting visiting ministers and officials, they extorted another Rs 75 lakh. Even in July 2025, Sakla promised money and assured the children would get jobs after municipal elections. Realizing the fraud, Palhal filed a police complaint. Police sub-inspector Sandeep Wagh is investigating.