Farmer commits suicide due to debt and hardship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A farmer, fed up with debts, committed suicide in Khamgaon Gorakh, Phulambri tehsil. The incident came to light Sunday morning around 9 am.

The deceased is Dattu Kisnarao Rakde (46). Rakde had three acres in Khamgaon, village group no. 225, growing ginger and maize this year. Excessive rain in September and continuous rain in October damaged both crops. Farming being his primary source of income, he faced mental stress. Drought over the past three years and this year’s crop loss caused financial pressure. He went to the field and hanged himself to a lemon tree on Sunday morning. His brother found him, and neighbors rushed him to Phulambri hospital, where he was declared dead. His last rites were performed at 3 pm. He is survived by his father, wife, two sons, and a daughter. Waddodabazar police registered a sudden death report. Assistant police inspector Sunil Ingle and assistant sub-judge Shankar Chavan are investigating.

------------

Debt details:

Rakde had loans of Rs 1.5 lakh from Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Rs 26,200 from cooperative societies, Rs 10 lakh from Kokata Finance, and other private loans. His family stated he was unable to repay these debts.

(PHOTO)