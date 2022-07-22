Farmer commits suicide

Aurangabad, July 22:

Unable to repay loan, a farmer committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling in his house. The incident occurred in Dhangarwadi village in Kannad tehsil on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Gokul Karde (40).

According to the police, Vishnu owned 2 acres of land in Dhangarwadi. He had a bank loan of Rs 65000. But he was unable to pay the installments due to the financial crisis. He was also in depression for the past few months. On Thursday, Vishnu hanged himself to the ceiling. He was taken to the rural hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Constable Sushilkumar Bagul is further investigating the case. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, mother and brother.