Farmer dies after being wept away in stream in Paithan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A farmer who had gone to his field to fetch fodder for his cattle died after being swept away in a stream at Pategaon village in Paithan tehsil of the district on Monday.

His body was found in a bush along the stream on Tuesday. The deceased farmer has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Eknath Karpe (50).

Water has entered villages along the banks of the Godavari River because of the release of water from the Jayakwadi dam.

Similarly, a stream at Pategaon, which lies on the riverbank, was flooded by the Godavari's water. Dnyaneshwar Karpe, a local farmer, used to work as a farm labourer and also engaged in sugarcane cutting.

He had two cows and two bullocks at home and had gone to the field on Monday afternoon on his motorcycle to fetch fodder for the animals.

Since the stream was flooded, he parked his bike on the bank and attempted to cross the stream on foot. Unfortunately, he was swept away by the strong current. When he didn’t return home by evening, his relatives began searching for him. His motorcycle was found on the stream bank, prompting a search.

Eventually, after the water discharge from the Godavari subsided, his body was found in a bush along the stream on Tuesday. The post-mortem was conducted at the Government Hospital in Paithan, and the funeral was held in Pategaon around 3 PM today.

On receiving news about Dnyaneshwar Karpe being swept away, the Circle officer and revenue officer, on the orders of tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, carried out a search. Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar informed that financial assistance of ₹4 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased Dnyaneshwar Karpe within two days.