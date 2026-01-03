Farmer flees after spotting Leopard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A farmer narrowly escaped after spotting a leopard hiding in his turmeric field while he went to start the electric pump. The incident occurred around 9 am on Saturday in the Raveri area of Soygaon tehsil.

Farmer Ganesh Patil of Raver reported that he saw the leopard crouched in the turmeric crops, which terrified him. He immediately fled to the village and informed the locals. Increasing leopard sightings in fields have created fear among farmers and laborers. The Forest Department has been urged to take measures to capture the leopard.