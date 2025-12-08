Farmers and students protest near the railway underpass on the Mitmita–Tisgaon road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Persistent waterlogging at the railway underpass near Gate No. 49 LC on the Mitmita–Tisgaon road triggered a protest by students, farmers, and villagers on Monday. The underpass, built on a lower road level while the drainage pipeline is positioned above, remains filled with stagnant water, causing frequent slipping incidents involving schoolchildren, two-wheeler riders, and senior citizens.

Despite several complaints submitted earlier, no action had been taken by railway authorities, prompting locals to gather around 11 am. Former BJP Mandal president Deepak Banker reached the spot and contacted officials from the Nanded Railway Division. After being briefed about the issue, the railway manager assured that remedial measures would be taken at the earliest.

Villagers warned that if the problem is not resolved soon, they will launch a democratic agitation.

Members of the School Management committee and several residents, including Laxman Banker, Dilip Jadhav, Babanrao Mule, Dashrath Mule, Ganga Chavan, Amol Mule, Narayan Dubile, and others, participated in the demonstration.