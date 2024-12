Farmers block Sambhajinagar-Ahilyanagar highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Farmers staged a rasta roko protest at Isarwadi Square on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ahilyanagar Highway on Friday at 11 am, disrupting traffic briefly.

The protest was organised by the Farmers' Action Committee to demand the release of crop insurance for the Kharif 2024 season, compensation for heavy rainfall, loan waivers, a moratorium on loan recovery, restructuring of loans and fair prices for sugarcane before harvesting. A memorandum of demands was submitted to Tehsildar Abhay Sabde. Key participants included Rahul Dhole, Maheshbhai Gujar, Annasaheb Jadhav, Yogesh Shelke, Vitthal Kunjar, Janardan Nikam, Badrinath Dhole, Dhananjay Dhole, Kiran Valture, Bharat Kalunkhe, Prashant Ingle, Junaid Patel, Santosh Khavale, Mushtaq Patel, Vasant Gavande, Laxman Dhole, Arun Nikam, Ganesh Borade, Sandeep Toge, and Ravi Nikam. The Waluj police ensured tight security during the protest to maintain order.