Farmers file objections in HC against widening of roads in Gangapur tehsil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Without conducting any land acquisition process or providing compensation, authorities have taken possession of farmers' land to widen roads from Maliwada to Ambelohal and from Shirodi to Katepimpalgaon in Gangapur taluka. In response to two petitions filed against this, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Secretaries of the Revenue and Public Works Departments (PWD), the District Collector, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Vaijapur, the Executive Engineer (PWD), and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

What is the petition about?

The road widening work is being carried out on both sides of the Maliwada to Ambelohal and Shirodi to Katepimpalgaon roads in Gangapur taluka, with an extension of around 50 feet on each side. This work is causing significant loss to farmers. The farmers opposed the work, stating that the authorities and contractors were forcefully carrying it out. They insisted that the work should not proceed unless compensation for the land was provided.

Despite the farmers’ resistance, officials and contractors continued the road-widening work. In protest, around 100 farmers from Ambelohal, Nandeda, Eklahara, Rampuri, and Borgaon villages in Gangapur taluka — including Samadhan Ballal, Adinath Kale, Anil Mate, Valmik Ukire, and Bhausaheb Gaikwad — have approached the High Court through Adv. Devidas R. Shelke. The next hearing on these petitions is scheduled for August 8.