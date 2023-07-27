Farmers going to sell vegetables robbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four thieves robbed three farmers going to sell vegetables in the Jadhavwadi market in a loading rickshaw in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Police said, farmers from Varud Qazi Ramdas Gaikwad, Bandu Meher and Yogesh Sonawane had come to the city to sell vegetables in the Jadhavwadi market on Wednesday at around 4 am in a loading rickshaw.

Four persons stopped them near Renukamata Mandir on Jalgaon Road and threatened them with a knife. They told the farmers that their uncle died and they will have to leave them for the funeral. They then entered forcibly in the rickshaw. They took them to the Airport area via Cidco Bus Stand. They returned from there and took the farmers to Azad Chowk to Roshan Gate. They snatched Rs 2,500 from Gaikwad, Rs 1,500 and a mobile phone from Meher and pierced the knife in Sonawane’s thigh. The four persons later fled from the scene. The farmers then approached the Cidco police station and told the incident to PI Sambhaji Pawar and PSI Ashok Avchar. The police inspected the spot and are searching for the suspects, said Avchar.