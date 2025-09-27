Farmers should get ₹50,000 compensation per acre along with loan waiver;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Excessive rainfall has damaged crops across all districts of Marathwada. In many places, floods from rivers and streams have washed away farmland. Farmers affected by this crisis should be provided with a loan waiver along with ₹50,000 per acre as compensation, demanded All India Kisan Sabha’s Central Joint Secretary Ajit Navale at a press conference here on Saturday, Sept 27.

While visiting areas affected by heavy rainfall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navale spoke to journalists. He said that the downpour not only damaged crops but also flooded villages, destroying household goods. He urged the state government to declare a localized drought, provide ₹30,000 aid to laborers who lost employment, compensate farmers whose land was washed away at market rates, and reimburse livestock losses based on animal market prices. Navale also demanded urgent repair of roads, bridges, bunds, reservoirs, and electricity infrastructure damaged by the rains, and waiver of school and college fees. He added that if these demands are not met, the Kisan Sabha would launch a movement and the government should resign. The press conference was attended by Adv. Bhagwan Bhojne, Bhausaheb Zhirpe, and others.

Navale accuses Ajit Pawar and his party of opportunism

Navale alleged that the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his party are opportunistic and lack principles. He also stated that during Ajit Pawar’s tenure over the past several years, the highest number of farmer suicides occurred while presenting the state budget.