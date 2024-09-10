Farmers stage ‘Rasta Roko’ against Mega Food Park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmers staged ‘Rasta Roko’ against Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd at Dhangaon in Paithan tehsil on Saturday.

Mandal officer Bhosale, Talathi More and police staff met the agitators and tried to convince them to withdraw the protest.

However, farmers were firmed on the agitation. The farmers said that the company constructed a road for transportation, but, no arrangement was made rainwater flowing through the road.

Farmers' crops and orchards spread on 30 hectares of land were affected due to road water. They staged ‘Rasta Roko’ on the company’s road and demanded to make arrangement for road water.

The officers from the administration and police tried to convince them to call off the agitation. The agitators told them that they would not end the agitation until representatives from the company came to meet them.