Fate of Smart City works likely to hang in balance?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed the Smart City Office is impatiently waiting for the release of funds to the tune of Rs 146 crore from the Central Government and the State Government exchequers to complete the ongoing works proposed under the Smart City Mission. It is feared that the works would get affected if the funds are not released soon. Hence the office is pursuing aggressively to get the funds at the earliest.

Under the Mission, the Central Government authorised the municipal corporation to undertake development works valuing Rs 1,000 crore. Of which, the Centre was to contribute Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore each was the contribution of the State Government and the Local Self-governing body (CSMC). The cash-strapped municipal corporation obtained a loan to contribute its share in the mission.

The Centre and the State released the funds in phases but had not released the total share. The CSMC is expecting to receive Rs 73 crore each (Rs 146 crore from both). The administration is trying hard to get the funds. The correspondence is also underway. However, the expected response is missing. This is worrying the civic administration.

It may be noted that the Smart City administration has completed the tender processes of different development works before March 2022 and had also issued work orders to different contractors. Hence if the funds are not available these works are likely to be delayed, it is feared.