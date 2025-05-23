Father acquitted in son’s murder case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The additional sessions court has acquitted Raju Ufad (resident of Padegaon) in the alleged murder of his son, Akash. The court, presided over by Judge Sanjay K. Kulkarni, ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt and granted the accused the benefit of doubt.

Details of the Case

Raju Ufad had initially reported that an unknown assailant killed his son Akash by striking him on the head with a spade in the early hours of September 22, 2023. However, statements from his wife Savita and elder son Sagar revealed ongoing domestic disputes fueled by suspicions about Raju’s character. Akash reportedly intervened during these altercations, and Raju was alleged to have threatened him with murder. Based on this narrative, the prosecution charged Raju under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 182 (providing false information to public servants), suspecting that he was the actual perpetrator and had misled the police.

Legal representation and trial outcome

Raju Ufad was in judicial custody during the trial. Given the lack of family support his wife and elder son having filed statements against him he sought legal aid through the district legal services authority. Assistant public defender K. B. Rajput was appointed to represent him at government expense. Following the trial, the court found insufficient evidence to convict, resulting in his acquittal.

Access to free legal aid

The District and sessions court, through the district legal services authority, provides free legal assistance to marginalized and vulnerable groups, including economically disadvantaged individuals, women, members of backward classes, persons with disabilities, transgender persons, police detainees, and judicial prisoners. This initiative ensures fair representation for those unable to afford private counsel.