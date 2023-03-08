Father burns daughter’s cheek

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A father burnt the cheek of his 13-year-old daughter with matchsticks compelling her to do cleaning work in the house in Sanjaynagar in the Jinsi area. When the girl started screaming and crying, the neighbours gathered and rescued the girl. A case in this regard has been registered with Jinsi police station on March 6.

Jinsi PI Ashok Bhandare said, the mother of the girl had left and married to another man. Hence, the girl lives with her father. Her father is handicapped. Her grandmother lives near her house and she prepares food for both of them. On March 3, her father asked her to work in the house and then burnt her cheeks with matchsticks as she refused. A case has been registered against the father based on the statement of the girl. PSI Raosaheb Kakad is further investigating the case.