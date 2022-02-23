Father commits suicide after daughter’s engagement

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

A 47 years old man from Dhimbar Galli in Begumpura area committed suicide by hanging himself in the house after the engagement of his daughter was held recently. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Madan Kachrulal Kusale (47) who worked at a parking lot in Waluj MIDC area.However, he was not going to work for the past few days.

On Tuesday, he had gone for an engagement ceremony of his nephew. The engagement of his daughter was also held recently. After coming home at night, he had dinner and went to his room.

In the morning, he was found in a hanging position. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

The reason for suicide was not known. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

A case of accidental death has been registered in Begumpura police station while Police Naik Shrikant Sanap is further investigating the case.