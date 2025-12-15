Father scolds son over mobile phone, boy leaves home

Lokmat News Netowrk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An incident has come to light in which a boy studying in Class XI left home on Saturday night after his father scolded him for using a mobile phone.

The incident occurred in the Cidco area. According to the police, following a complaint lodged by the father, a case was registered at the Cidco police station. After it was later revealed that the boy was in Pune, the family finally heaved a sigh of relief. According to the complaint filed by the parent at the Cidco police station, the family originally hails from Jalna district. The father, his 16-year-old son studying in Class XI, a daughter, and his wife are currently residing in the Cidco area. On Saturday at around 7.30 pm, the father returned home from work and found his son watching videos on his mobile phone. He scolded him, asking him not to use the mobile phone, to focus on his studies, and questioned where he had been throughout the day. After this, the father went to sleep. At around 12.30 am, the father woke up and saw that the boy was sleeping. However, when he checked again at around 5.30 am, the boy was not found in the house. The family searched for him everywhere but could not trace him. Consequently, the father approached the Cidco police station and lodged a complaint. Later, after running out of money, the boy called his father and informed him that he was in Pune. He had also gone to a company there seeking work. Police said that the father immediately informed the Cidco police about this development and then left for Pune to bring his son back.