Father-son killed in accident

Aurangabad: An unknown vehicle hit a two-wheeler at Sundarwadi near the railway bridge at Cambridge school around 9:30 pm on Friday. Vishnu Laxman Ugalmugle (43, Sunderwadi) and his seven-year-old son Naitik Ugalmugle were killed in the accident.

According to the police, Vishnu Ugalmugle and his son Naitik left home on motorcycle (MH-20-BR-8599) to buy Panipuri. Meanwhile, an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind. Both were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station. The police are looking for the absconding vehicle and driver.