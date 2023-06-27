Father's Day at Pinks N Blues preschool
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2023 04:00 PM 2023-06-27T16:00:02+5:30 2023-06-27T16:00:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinks N Blues preschool celebrated Father's Day. Teachers planned activity for students with fathers. They made cutouts ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Pinks N Blues preschool celebrated Father's Day. Teachers planned activity for students with fathers. They made cutouts in shape of tie with the message I Love you Dad. Children also made greeting cards and danced on the songs like Papa mere papa. It was a big surprise for all dads when video was sent to them.Open in app