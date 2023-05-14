Fear of heatstroke from 11 am to 4 pm

Measures by municipal corporation : Separate ward in Meltron

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With temperatures soaring to 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday, meteorologists have issued warnings of possible further increases in the coming days. The risk of heatstroke is particularly high between 11 am and 4 pm, making it imperative for citizens to take precautions to avoid falling ill. To help combat the effects of heatstroke, the municipal health department has set up a dedicated ward for heatstroke patients at Meltron hospital in Chikalthana, where an Asha worker was treated on Saturday.

According to doctors at the municipal health department, heatstroke can be fatal if not treated promptly. Citizens are advised to do their work in the early morning or late evening when the temperature is cooler. When venturing out during the day, individuals are encouraged to wear sun protection clothing, such as a handkerchief or scarf, or use an umbrella to shield themselves from the sun's rays. It is also recommended to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water per day, as well as coconut water, fresh fruit juice, buttermilk, and lassi to stay hydrated.

To raise awareness about heatstroke, the health department of the municipal corporation has been conducting a public awareness campaign through posters and media announcements. Patients visiting the health centre are also being advised on how to protect themselves from the sun.

Asha worker suffers heat stroke

Asha worker from the Savitrinagar Municipal Corporation was admitted to Meltron hospital on Saturday due to heat exhaustion. Sources reported that the worker received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.