Female talathi threatened by sand smugglers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After intercepting a tractor engaged in illegal sand transportation, sand smugglers verbally abused and threatened to kill female talathi Prapti Bhagwat Chandange of Upali. The smugglers then fled the scene with the tractor and a trolley loaded with sand. The incident occurred in the Upali area on Tuesday at around 12.30 pm.

Chandange had caught a tractor carrying sand illegally from the Purna riverbed. At that time, the sand smugglers, identified as Rahul Bajirao Gunjal and Shravan Shivaji Shinde (both residents of Upali, tehsil Sillod), verbally abused Chandange and the accompanying police patil, threatening their lives. Following this, the accused fled the spot with the tractor.

Based on Chandange’s complaint, a case has been registered against the two accused at Sillod Rural Police Station. Further investigation is on.