Feroz Patel passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Feroz Latif Patel, a social activist from Nyayanagar-Hussain Colony, died of cardiac arrest on Monday midnight.

He was 42 and leaves behind wife, two sons, one daughter, one brother and parents. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in Noorani Masjid of Garkheda, at 11 am on Tuesday, while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard.