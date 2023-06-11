Fertilizer bags wet at Railway Station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The fertilizer bags kept in the open space at Railway Station got wet due to heavy rain that lashed the city on Saturday night. Although the bags were covered with plastic sheets, it was inadequate and some bags got wet.

If the goods are not removed from the goods train, the administration has to pay extra fees. Hence, the goods are stored in an empty space. As a result, the cement and fertilizer bags get wet during the rainy season every year.

The officers claimed that only a few bags got wet and the wet bags were dispatched on Sunday. The outer bags get hard when wet, but it does not affect the quality of fertilizers.

In July 2014, cement, urea, and maize bags got wet, in June 2018, cement bags got wet and fertilizer bags in June 2019.