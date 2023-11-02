Festival shopee exhibition inaugurated in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Festival Shoppee, an exhibition of consumer and household products, was inaugurated on Wednesday, at Saint Francis High School Ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dushant Patil, president of CMIA.

Over 60 reputed companies have participated in the six-day exhibition, showcasing their latest range of products. Some of the participating companies include Honda, Ather, Wagh Bakri Tea, Usha International Ltd, Phoenix, Havells Solar, Vikram Tea, Green Sense, Jyoti India Appliances Ltd, Warna Dairy Products, Hem Corporation, Milk-O-Mix, Sapat International, Savai Masale, Vithoba Industries Pvt Ltd, Foodrite, BG Solar Systems, Brihans Natural, Surabhi, Seicho Luxury Perfume, Trupti Grinder, Vedant Kitchen Trolly, Pride Mixer, Sunpure Oil, Sanjivani Gold, GoldFish Aquarium, Kasbekar, Shalini Foods, Tarutattva Agarbatti, Soni Masale, Soham Shoerack, Konkanbag, Laya, Arkray Healthcare, Anuspa, Sankul Gruh Udyog, Manik Foods, Nutri Millets, Iyers Authentic, Sasubai Masale, Riyansh Multitrade Pvt Ltd, Sudarshan Sour Shakti, Racold Solar, Kalyan Bhel, Jyoti Herbals, Riddhi Enterprises, Paras Miracle, Dr. Morpen, Bhakti Agarbatti, Gas O Grill, Sarwadnya, Adishri Masale, Sugar Pop, GUBB, My Clean Car, Choosy Eaters, Raviram, Myth Perfume and Anuyog Incense.

The exhibition is open to the public from 11.00 am to 9.00 pm till November 6th, at Saint Francis High School ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.