‘Festival Shoppee’ exhibition concludes today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

‘Festival Shoppee’, an exhibition of consumer and household products held at Saint Francis High School, Aurangabad will conclude on Tuesday. In this Five days exhibition, more than 60 reputed companies have participated with their latest range of products. Companies like Waghbakari Tea, Olivia, Pitambari, Usha International, Vicco, Elica, PKM Masale, Samrat Atta Chakki, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Arch Shakti, Sapat Tea, Havells, Brihans Natural, Balaji Wooden Industries, Foodrite, My Clean Car, Burlyfield, Ravirams, Satva, Scrap Yard, KPL Oil, Kenstar, Phoenix, Burlyfield, Pitambari, Vaidya Patankar Pharmacy Pvt Ltd, Hindware, Hem Corporation, Godrej Securities, Simandhar Herbal, Patanjali, Olivia, Shivshahi Paithani,Gas O Grill, have kept their products on display. The exhibition will be open for all between 11 am to 9 pm.