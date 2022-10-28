FICCI water award to city for Kham River Rejuvenation Project

Acknowledging the initiatives taken by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) in the implementation of the Kham River Rejuvenation Project and Sewage Management, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has shortlisted the city for Special Jury award under the category of FICCI Water Award.

The award will be presented at a grand function scheduled to be held at FICCI's headquarters in New Delhi on November 23. The award is presented to the city administration and organizations for their work in sustainable water management; water recycling and water reuse.

Under the leadership of the AMC commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, Aurangabad will receive the award for its decisions taken by the respective administration regarding river cleaning, sewage management, water scarcity in summer and various other initiatives. The AMC has won the special jury award by completing the 5-stage test.

The river project was implemented with the participation of the Aurangabad Cantonment Board, Varroc, EcoSattva and alert citizens. In this project, 5 km of the river was widened, deepened and pitched with rocks for strengthening. Along with this, more than one lakh trees were planted on the banks of the river.

Besides, with the help of the World Bank, the first initiative in the country to supply water for agriculture through wastewater management was implemented at Jhalta Sewage Plant.