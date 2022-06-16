File e-nomination for pension

Aurangabad, June 16:

The Employees Provident Fund Office (EPFO) has made it compulsory for the PF account holders to complete their EPFO e-nomination process. However, the account holders will not need to visit the office. The nomination can be done from home through an online process. The account holders who fail to comply with the process might face inconvenience regarding their PF account in future. One can log on to www.epfindia.gov.in for more details.