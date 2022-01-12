Final merit & selection list of Ph D admissions displayed; 140 objections submitted on general merit list

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started displaying the process of final merit and selection list of Ph D admissions online on Wednesday midnight.

It may be noted that the university conducted a presentation before the research and recognition committee of 6,750 candidates for the admissions to Ph D in 40 subjects of four faculties-science and technology, interdisciplinary studies, humanities, and commerce and management-

from September to November.

The general merit list of nearly 5,000 candidates was released last week. The objections were invited to the general merit list till January 10. It received 140 objections about the general merit list.

Of them, 15 were related to minor issues. The objections were resolved on January 11 and as per the schedule, the final merit list will be released on the night of January 12.

Talking to this newspaper, the director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that the final merit and selection list is being uploaded on the port after clearing the objections.

The final merit list of different 40 subjects is being released. The names of some of the subjects are as follows: Botany, Education, Archeology, Commerce, Environmental Science, Physical Education, Economics, Statistics, Physics, Home Science, History, Chemistry, Political Science, Zoology, Library and Information Science, Public Administration, Microbiology, Sociology, Mathematics, Women’s Studies, Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemicals, Law, Mechanical Engineering, English, Electronics Engineering, Urdu, Sanskrit, Marathi, Hindi and Pali and Buddhism.