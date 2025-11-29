Final preparations for 2025 elections gains momentum

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the first time, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will conduct its general elections through the 'prabhag' system, replacing the traditional ward system. Acting on the orders of the State Election Commission (SEC), the election programme has been announced, and the draft voter lists for all 29 prabhags (covering 115 wards including Satara–Deolai) are currently being prepared. The draft list has been displayed at all zonal offices. For those unable to visit in person, the CSMC has also made the facility available online so that citizens can check their names and submit objections if needed.

According to deputy commissioner (election branch) Vikas Navale, the corporation jurisdiction is divided into 10 zones, each equipped with a help desk. “If any citizen has trouble identifying their prabhag, they can approach the help desk in their respective zone,” he said. The draft list of voters with duplicate entries has also been released. Citizens can check this list at zonal offices or at the CSMC headquarters. If their name appears twice, they must submit an application stating the prabhag in which they intend to vote. Municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth is closely monitoring the entire election process to ensure that it is conducted fairly, transparently, and smoothly.

Check your name online easily

Citizens can confirm their voter details and prabhag online. Visit the State Election Commission’s homepage at '[https://mahasecvoterlist.in](https://mahasecvoterlist.in)', then go to 'Index → Search Name in Voter List'. You can search either by your name or EPIC number. After selecting your district, municipal corporation, and assembly constituency, enter your EPIC number (as printed on your voter ID). A chart will appear showing your name, prabhag number, age, part number, and serial number in the voter list.

Submit objections by December 3

Navale added that the election office at the CSMC headquarters (Building No. 3) will remain open even on holidays (Saturday and Sunday). Citizens must submit objections in person, as the facility for filing objections online is not available.

About the revised voter list programme

The SEC has issued a revised schedule for the preparation of the CSMC voter list for the 2025 general elections. A total of 29 prabhags have been formed—28 prabhags with four wards each, and one prabhag with three wards. Each prabhag has a population of approximately 35,000 to 40,000 voters.

Election schedule at a glance

--Last date to submit objections/suggestions on draft voter list: December 3, 2025 (revised from November 27)

--Publication of final draft after hearings and corrections: December 10, 2025 (revised from December 5)

--Display of polling stations list: December 12, 2025

--Display of final voters list at all polling stations: December 22, 2025