Finally, ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’ appears on the wall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Tuesday, the name ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’ was finally seen displayed on the airport wall. The Airports Authority has begun writing the new name at various locations within the airport premises. The airport’s social media accounts have also been updated to reflect the name ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had granted approval to rename the airport as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’, following which the Airports Authority immediately initiated the process of implementing the name change. Soon, the new name will also be reflected in airline reservation systems.

Photo caption:

The name ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’ has finally been written on the airport wall.