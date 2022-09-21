Finally, Engg admissions process begins

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Wednesday started online registration for the first-year admission to full-time Engineering and Technology courses across the State for the academic year 2022-23.

It may be noted that the Cell conducted MHT-CET 2022 in August and declared its result on September 15.

Over 6 lakh youths registered for the test while 4.60 lakh appeared at the different centres.

The notification for the admission process was issued today. The last date for registration and uploading required documents is October 4. The aspirants will have to get verified their documents and confirmed application form compulsorily until October 4.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on October 7.

Candidates will be able to submit grievances between October 8 and 10. The final merit list will be released online on October 12. The selected candidates will get admission in Government, private aided and unaided professional educational institutes. The admission process for undergraduate degree courses in Pharmacy and Agriculture will begin soon.

CAP Round-I schedule

The candidates will have to submit and confirm the option form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-I through their login from October 13 to 15. The seats will be allotted provisionally on October 18 and candidates will have to accept it up to October 21.

Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm the admissions by reporting to the given institute on or before October 21 along with required documents. The second round will commence on October 22.

1.30 L seats in 329 colleges

There are over 1.30 lakh seats in 329 B E/ B Tech colleges across the State. More than 89,000 seats were filled while 41,000 were vacant during the academic year 2021-22. Over 60,000 seats were vacant in the year 2020-21. There was a slight increase in admitted students' strength last year. There are 22 Engineering colleges in the region with 8,550 seats. The number of admissions is likely to increase this year considering the response to the polytechnic courses. The ongoing polytechnic is getting a good response in the admission process.