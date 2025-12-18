Finally, land acquired for working women's hostel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of hostels at four locations for working women in city areas.

Of this, 20 gunthas of land have been acquired by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration for the construction of a hostel in Chikalthana. CSMC officials took possession of this land from revenue officials on Thursday.

The Central government has approved the construction of four working women's hostels in the city. Approximately Rs 25 crore will be spent on each hostel.

The Central Government has given Rs 43 crore to the Municipal Corporation which initially started preparations for the construction of two hostels.

One is on the Corporation's land near the Bharat Petrol Pump in Kanchanwadi, and the other is on 20 gunthas of land in Gut no 233 near the waste processing plant in Chikalthana, which the government provided. Sources said that the tehsildar, Mandal officer, talathi, and CSMC’s Deputy Engineer Pooja Bhoge visited the site, measured the land, and the tehsildar handed over the land to the civic body.