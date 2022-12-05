Finally, orders to relieve transferred teachers issued

Aurangabad: The State Government on Friday issued orders to relieve teachers who were transferred under an inter-district facility.

It may be noted that the Government issued orders for the inter-district transfer of teachers on August 24. A total of 81 inter-district transfer teachers have not joined the Zilla Parishad schools of the district. Due to this, the students are suffering academically. The Chief Executive Officer of ZP sent a semi-official letter to the respective ZPs. Even it also had no effect.

The government issued orders today to relieve such ZP teachers.

A total of 170 teachers working in schools of the district were transferred to inter-district facilities while 149 teachers from another district were to join the schools in the district. The Government had ordered to relieve the transferred teachers by September 5. According to this, 168 teachers were relieved immediately. However, 81 teachers have not joined their transferred places as three months have passed since the order of inter-district transfer. This was resulting the education of students. Most of the teachers are from Konkan. The ZP chief executive officer sent a letter to other ZPs m, but, it had no impact.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Department on Friday issued orders to relieve the inter-district transfer teachers.

But, the transfer policy mandates that the percentage of teacher vacancies in the district should be less than 10 per cent while relieving such teachers. Some ZPs had not released teachers as the percentage of vacancies was more than 10 per cent. Now this condition has also been cancelled in this order. Even if the percentage of vacancies is more than 10 per cent, the policy of releasing teachers has been adopted by the Rural Development Department.

Already ZP Schools have a shortage of teachers. On the other hand, 168 teachers have been relieved from here for an inter-district transfer. A total of 81 teachers from other districts have not joined the new place even after three months. Now, the second academic session has started after Diwali. Students face education loss due to teacher vacancies.