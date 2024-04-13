Finance Co. employee embezzles Rs 1.5 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Satara police have registered an offence against an employee for cheating his finance company by embezzling Rs 1.5 lakh, that was recovered from the loanees. The name of the accused is Ashok Walmik Bagul (28, Nalegaon, Vaijapur).

Ashok was working as a recovery officer with a private finance company. His job was to recover the loan installments from the loanees; deposit the total recovered amount in the company's bank account and then submit the counter-slip in the office.

However, the company audit revealed that Ashok collected installments of Rs 2.40 lakh from 10 customers (who had taken vehicle loans), but deposited only Rs 47,130 amount in the bank account in December 2023. He submitted fake counter slips to the superiors claiming that he has deposited Rs 1.5 lakh.

The company manager Harish Chaudhary registered a complaint against Ashok with the Satara police station. Further investigation is on by police.