Fine of Rs 16 lakh recovered from vehicles without E-Way bill

SGST: 25 transport vehicles caught in a drive

Aurangabad, June 28:

In the last six days, 11,000 vehicles were inspected by the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department at the toll plaza in Jalna, out of which 25 vehicles were found to have no e-way bill. A fine of Rs 16 lakh was collected from the transporters.

The e-way-bill system was implemented across the country from April 1, 2018. It is necessary to carry the E-way bill with the vehicles when transporting goods worth Rs 1 lakh within the State and more than Rs 50,000 outside the State. If not, there is a provision for penal action by the GST department. The SGST department officials had been checking the e-way bills for the last six days. The campaign was carried out under the guidance of SGST joint commissioner G Shrikant. Deputy commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, assistant commissioners Nitesh Bhandare, Prakash Gopnar and other 20 officials and 110 employees participated in the drive.

Campaign will continue

Joint commission G Shrikant said that traders are required to pay GST regularly. Punitive action will be taken against traders evading tax and not carrying E-way bills.