Fine worth crores in illegal minor mineral transportation

Aurangabad:

The administration has launched a drive against illegal extraction of minor minerals in the district. Last year, a fine of Rs 7.12 crore was imposed in 304 cases. Out of which Rs 3.26 crore was collected.

Teams have been formed at district level, sub-division and tehsil level to prevent illegal mining in the district. Tehsil wise punitive action has been taken from November 1 to November 28 through this team. In the city of Aurangabad, the amount of fine levied in 99 cases is Rs 26 lakhs. Out of this Rs 11.89 lakh have been recovered. In Aurangabad rural, a fine of Rs 2.25 lakh has been recovered out of Rs 5.77 lakh imposed in 2 cases. In 3 cases of Vaijapur tehsil, Rs 1.32 lakh out of Rs 3.64 lakh were recovered and from Gangapur Rs 11.89 lakh out of Rs 28.90 lakh was recovered. In Paithan, fines of Rs 1.15 lakh out of Rs 3.27 lakh have been recovered. Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 8.55 lakh was recovered in 4 cases in Phulambri, Rs 2.65 lakh in 2 cases in Kannad and Rs 9.75 lakh out of Rs 11 lakh was recovered in 5 cases in Sillod. Also, Rs 12.74 lakh has been recovered in 5 cases in Soygaon tehsil. District mining officer has seized four Hyva and one Poclain.