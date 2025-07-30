Firdos Fatema gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Firdos Fatema Shaikh Osman in Education.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘A Comparative Study of Adjustment Problems of Primary and High School Students Studying in Beed District’ under the guidance of Dr Dost Mohammed Khan, research guide from Marathwada College of Education.