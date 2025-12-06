Fire guts footwear shop; shoes and sandals destroyed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out at a footwear shop in the vegetable market area on Friday around 6 pm, destroying shoes, sandals and other materials stored inside. No casualties were reported.

Kailas Kavad (23, Kale Galli, Bidkin) owns the footwear shop in the Bhajimandi market.

The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit in the stock of cardboard boxes and footwear stored behind the shop, and within minutes the flames engulfed the entire premises. Shoes, sandals, furniture and other material worth Rs 3.5–4 lakh were destroyed, shop owner Kailas Kavad said. Dr Suresh Jangle supported the efforts by providing 10–12 fire extinguishers from Varad Hospital. The fire brigade arrived nearly an hour later, reportedly delayed by traffic congestion and the narrow lanes in the Vegetable market area, and sprayed water on the gutted shop after the blaze had largely been brought under control by locals.