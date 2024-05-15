Fire guts sweet shop in Wadgaon, causing loss of Rs 5 lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sweet shop in Wadgaon Kolhati was gutted in fire early on Wednesday morning, resulting in loss estimated at nearly Rs 5 lakhs. The blaze is suspected to have originated from a short circuit.

The shop, named Rajlakshmi Bikaner, is located on Sajapur road in Wadgaon and is owned by Khemsingh Chauhan, a resident of Rajasthan. On Tuesday night, Chauhan and his son Dinesh went to the terrace of their residence above the shop.

Around 4:00 am, Chauhan awoke to the sound of the fire and commotion downstairs. Upon rushing down, he discovered his shop engulfed in flames. With the help of his son and neighbours, Chauhan attempted to extinguish the fire themselves. However, the flames quickly grew out of control, prompting them to call the fire department.

Firefighters RH Gharat, AS Deshmukh, KT Suryavanshi, SB Shendge, NS Parkhe, and CD Salve arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control within half an hour. The fire caused damage to the furniture, sweets worth Rs 50,000, and items valued at Rs 42,000, two additional refrigerators worth Rs 25,000 each, sweet counters, and other shop fixtures. Fire officials said that a short circuit is the likely cause of the fire.