Firing incidents at Cidco, Chikalthana

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 26:

Five persons had a brutal fight near Cidco flyover on Saturday midnight. One person fired a bullet in this incident. In another incident, four persons threatened a youth with revolver in Chikalthana area on Saturday evening.

Cidco police said that the accused Nilesh Sudam Dehade, Nikhil Vijayanand Aglave (both Thakarenagar, Vinay Colony, Cidco), Shivraj Dattatray Sambale, Yogesh Nagorao Hekade (both Ambikanagar, Mukundwadi) along with a minor boy have been arrested. A case has been registered against them with Cidco police station. After their arrest, the witnesses informed that Nilesh had raised revolver on Shivraj and also shot a bullet before that. However, the arrested have refused it. The court on Sunday granted bail to Shivraj Sambale and sent three in the judicial custody. PSI Rathod is further investigating the case.

In another incident, four persons wearing black shirts came on motorcycles near Dwarkesh Market in Chikalthana area. One of them had a revolver. The witnesses claimed that they shot a bullet and created panic among the residents. Later, they fled towards Cidco area.