First lot of Haj pilgrims to leave tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The first lot of the Haj pilgrims will leave for Jeddah for Haj pilgrimage on Wednesday. A camp has been organised at Jama Masjid, where the pilgrims will report a day before the journey day. In all, 1,737 pilgrims from Marathwada will go for Haj pilgrimage from the Chikalthana Airport.

The Haj Committee of India has given two options of airports to the pilgrims, one is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and another is Mumbai. As going to Mumbai is costlier, people prefer Chikalthana Airport. Daily one flight will be operated from Chikalthana Airport from June 7. The volunteers and officials of Markaz-e-Hujjaj committee said that the pilgrims are coming to the camp at Jama Masjid from June 5. The immigration and other procedures of the pilgrims will start on June 6. They will have to be present at the Airport five hours before the flight time. A special bus will take the pilgrims to the Airport. The volunteers are looking after all the facilities and taking care that the pilgrims should not face any problem.

Committee chairman Maulana Nasimuddin Muftahi, executive chairman Mirza Rafat Baig, vice chairman Syed Arshad, Dr Rahimoddin, Abdul Bari Patel, Mirza Afsar Baig and others are taking efforts.