First year exam of BAMU as per schedule

246 joint invigilators: Establishment of 15 flying Teams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) degree course first year examination will start from Monday. There will be no change in the schedule of this exam, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yevle said.

In the first phase BA, B.Sc and B.Com second and third year exams of this courses have started from March 21, while now the first year second semester exams will be held from March 28. For this, 246 joint invigilators have been appointed at the examination centres. Also, 15 flying squads have been constituted for the smooth conduct of the examination. There are 22 centres for storing answer sheets and evaluation work will be done at 27 centres. Regarding the preparation of this examination, an online meeting of the principals was held on Saturday, informed the newly appointed director of examination and evaluation board Dr Bharti Gawli.

Change in examination centre

The degree course examination centre of Deolai has been shifted due to administrative reasons. The examination centre from Tuesday will be Nalanda College of Arts and Commerce in Satara area and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College in Shivajinagar area for all degree course examinations to be held from March 28 onwards.