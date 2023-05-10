Five MLAs from Marathwada upset over power struggle

MLAs concerned over the ongoing power struggle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A power struggle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has left five Shiv Sena MLAs from Marathwada concerned about their political future. The district, which was previously considered to be a stronghold for Shiv Sena, has been greatly affected by the ongoing power struggle. MLAs Sandipan Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, and Sanjay Shirsat were among those who participated in Eknath Shinde's rebellion. They have expressed concerns about their future after challenging Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

MLAs Shirsat, in particular, wrote a letter challenging Uddhav Thackeray from Guwahati, while Bhumre and Sattar also made critical statements about Thackeray's leadership. The MLAs also accused MP Sanjay Raut of preventing them from meeting with Thackeray.

Among the MLAs who participated in the rebellion is Dharashiv's Tanaji Sawant, who may face disqualification after revealing that 150 meetings were held to plan an uprising, with Devendra Fadnavis allegedly attending these meetings in disguise. Although Pradeep Jaiswal and Ramesh Bornare went to Guwahati without facing disqualification, other Marathwada MLAs such as Santosh Bangar, Gyanraj Chowghule, and Balaji Kalyankar also participated in the rebellion.

The outcome of the power struggle, which has been eagerly anticipated, may result in disqualifications for some of the participating MLAs. Despite this, Shirsat's desire to become a minister has yet to be fulfilled, while Bhumre and Sattar's criticisms have gained momentum. The power struggle has attracted the attention of the entire country, with many eager to learn what the outcome will entail. Overall, the power struggle among parties has left Shiv Sena's political future in Marathwada uncertain. The ongoing tensions between the participating MLAs and the Shiv Sena leadership could further complicate the party's future in the district.