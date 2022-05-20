Five nallas cleaned in Satara area

Aurangabad, May 20:

Last year, about eight nallas in Satara-Deolai were flooded and water infiltrated in the residential colony during monsoon. This year, the municipal corporation has cleaned five nallas and the locals are demanding immediate cleaning of the remaining three nallas.

Five nullahs in the Prathamesh Nagari, Deolai, Shahnagar, Beed Bypass and Chhatrapatinagar were cleaned. But the cleaning of the nullahs in Aloknagar has remained pending. The height of the road has increased due to the construction of the bypass main road and it will be difficult to carry the rainwater out of the colony. The rain water may pose a serious threat during the monsoon. The Renukamata arch area was also flooded last year. The drains of the area which were flooded last year have been taken up for cleaning. Therefore, the citizens will not be inconvenienced during the rainy season this year, said deputy engineer Laxmikant Kotkar.