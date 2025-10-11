Five people bitten by rabid dogs in Balapur; villagers demand immediate action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Five people, including three children, were attacked by rabid dogs in Balapur village, Silod tehsil, on Saturday, prompting urgent medical referrals to the District General Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Silod Sub-District Hospital lacked the necessary rabies immune globulin for severe cases.

Around 6 pm, 3–4 rabid dogs bit Vaibhav Nimbhore (17), Swaraj Nimbhore (5), and Nandini Nimbhore (5). Vaibhav suffered cheek injuries, while Swaraj and Nandini sustained deep lacerations on their backs and waists. Earlier in the day, Narmadabai Gaikwad (55,Asdi) and Pratik Sonawane (24, Silod’s Avhana Road) area were also bitten and referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. “While the sub-district hospital provides standard rabies injections, severe bites near the head require rabies immune globulin, which is available only at the district hospital. That is why the victims were referred,” said Dr Rohan Raut, medical officer, Silod sub-district hospital. Residents expressed anger at the Gram Panchayat for ignoring repeated stray dog attacks and are demanding immediate measures to control the stray dog menace and prevent further incidents.