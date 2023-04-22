Flag hoisting on Mahatma Basweshwar Jayanti

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad during the celebration of Mahatma Basweshwar Jayanti announced to provide funds for the installation of the statue by the next Mahatma Bashweshwar Jayanti. In reply, former MP Chandrakant Khaire said that the tender process for the erecting statue has already started and there will be no need for your funds. In this way, the leaders tried to gain credit on the occasion of the Mahatma Basweshwar Jayanti flag hoisting ceremony held at Mahatma Basweshwar Chowk (Akashwani Chowk) on Saturday. Political allegations were made about establishing two different pandals at a single venue, statue and photo.

Two different functions were organised at the same venue at Mahatma Basweshwar Chowk, one by District Mahotsav Samiti and another by Shiva Akhil Bhartiya Veershaiva Yuvak Sanghata. Two pandals were erected for two functions.

Earlier, the flag was hoisted by Shiva Sanghatna founder president and former MP Chandrakant Khaire and later the people’s representatives addressed the people. Dr Karad, cooperation minister Atul Save, Dhonde, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidya, BJP state vice president Basavraj Mangrule, city district president Shirish Boralkar, Panjabrao Wadaje, Jalinder Shendge, samiti chairman Dilipappa Mirajgave, Abhay Kallawar, Ashok Fulshankar, and others were present.

Later, the program was held in the pandal erected by District Mahotsav Samiti. BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, MCED project officer Bharti Sose - Pandharkar, samiti chairperson Sandhya Limbhare, Sunanda Lakde, Uma Mumbre, Sarita Ghodture, Sonali Limbhare, Jyoti Mitkari and others were present.

Cooperation minister Atul Save said, last year, Khaire had announced that a single function will be held in one pandal. However, two different functions have been organised. Mahatma Basweshwar Economic Development Corporation has been established, but there are photos of the chief minister and deputy chief minister on its banner. Credit should be given to those who are efficient and deserving.

Dhonde said, we had invited the chief minister and deputy chief minister, but they could come and hence, the function was held to pay tribute to Mahatma Basweshwar in the presence of the district guardian minister. The parties coming to the power in the upcoming municipal corporation elections should install the statue of Mahatma Basweshwar within a month.