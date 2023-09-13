Flag hoisting & special lecture in Bamu on Mukti Sangram Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct a special lecture at Mahatma Phule Hall, at 10 am, on ‘Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din’ as part of 75th years celebration of Marathwada liberation. Scholar and senior journalist Nishikant Bhalerao will deliver the lecture on the Hyderabad Liberation Struggle.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the programme. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, and management council members Dr Kashinath Deodhar and Dr Bharat Khandare will also grace the event.

Before the lecture, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will hoist the flag on the lawns near the administrative building at 9.40 am, on Sunday. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and the director of the students' development board Dr Mustajeeb Khan appealed to all to attend both programmes.