Flag not removed from many houses

Aurangabad, Aug 16: Many citizens in the different parts of the city forgot to remove flags from their houses and business establishments.

It may be noted that the Central Government urged people to unfurl tri-colour on houses between August 13 and 15.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had distributed 1.25 lakh flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while other citizens purchased it. The AMC had claimed that the tri-colour was unfurled on 3 lakh houses. As per the flag code, the flag should have been removed on the evening of August 15.

However, the flag was not removed from many houses, shops and establishments in the city till today. There is a possibility of disrespect to the flag because of gusty wind.

AMC's additional commissioner B B Nemane said that if some had forgotten to remove the flag, should do it immediately. The district collector appealed to people to remove the flag with honour and preserve it.