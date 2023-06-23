Flesh trade racket operated in hotel busted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Damini squad and Anti-human trafficking squad raided a hotel in Mhaismal in Khuldabad tehsil and bused a flesh trade racket on Thursday evening. The police arrested the agent and rescued two girls while articles worth Rs 63,570 were seized.

A flesh trade was operated in a hotel at Mhaismal for the past many days. Under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, API of Damini Squad Aarti Jadhav and AHTS API Sudam Shirsath, Arun Dhurandhare, Bhagirath Aher, Gopal Patil, Shrikant Dandge, Sita Dhakne conducted a raid and rescued two girls. The business operator Karbhari Jadhav (Mhaismal) was arrested.