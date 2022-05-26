Flood threat to 165 villages in the district

Aurangabad, May 26:

In all, 165 villages in the district have been at risk of floods during the last three consecutive years. Also, 43 villages in Paithan, Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils of the district are under flood blue line while 122 villages in the remaining tehsils are affected by floods. The district disaster management cell has ten boats, 307 life jackets and 162 lifebuoys ready to deal with the floods. During the monsoon, the bridge at Kaygaon in Gangapur tehsil and the road from Paithan to Shevgaon gets flooded.

The disaster management cell informed that the lightning arrester devices have been installed at four places in the district namely Hanumantgaon (Vaijapur), Navgaon (Paithan), Golatgaon (Aurangabad) and Murdeshwar (Sillod). Rescue equipment has been dispatched to flood affected villages. It includes life jackets and boats. District disaster management officer Ajoy Chaudhary said that all the control rooms in the district have been notified to stay on alert.

Control rooms on 24 hours alert

District collector Sunil Chavan said district and police administration are ordered to be vigilant. Names and numbers of the disaster control room and related authorities should be displayed in visible areas of the tehsildar's office. Apart from this, municipal corporations, municipal councils, public works department, water resources, MSEDCL, transport, health department and animal husbandry should be more vigilant. All control rooms have been instructed to be on alert 24 hours a day.